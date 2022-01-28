Menu
2021 Nissan NV200

31,000 KM

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

2021 Nissan NV200

2021 Nissan NV200

SV

2021 Nissan NV200

SV

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

31,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8182287
  Stock #: 338
  VIN: 3N6CM0KN9MK691339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 338
  • Mileage 31,000 KM

Vehicle Description

At RuralWorx Auto Sales we have a nice little compact 2021 Nissan NV200 SV! This little cargo van looks and drives LIKE NEW! It also comes with a BRAND NEW MVI, BRAND NEW COMMERCIAL RATED WINTER TIRES AND A Fresh oil change! 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE !  

 

The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business! 

 

Checklist: 

✅Brand new 2 year MVI 

✅FREE 30 day warranty (with many options to extend at great prices through Lubrico Warranty) 

✅Vehicle comes fully detailed inside and out 

✅Fresh oil change 

✅Brand new tires (or like new) 

✅No extra administrative fees! Just the price of the car plus taxes! ($499 fee for financing) 

 

About this vehicle;

 

-ONLY 31,000km!  

-Reverse camera 

-Power mirrors

-Power Windows 

-Power locks 

-Cruise control 

-ICE COLD A/C

-Park Assist 

-Bluetooth (Hands Free Calling) 

-Automatic Transmission 

-Fresh oil change 

-Freshly detailed inside and out (GREAT SHAPE) 

-BRAND NEW COMMERCIAL RATED WINTER TIRES

-BRAND NEW MVI 

-4 cylinder engine

-Vehicle seats two 

And more..

 

Priced at ONLY: $33,995 plus taxes 

Perfect for anyone with a business or even could be turned into a mini camper! Options are endless! This is very fuel efficient with lots of cargo space! 

 

If you are interested in viewing this fuel efficient cargo van or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU! 

 

You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS! 

 

Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales 

Instagram: ruralworx_autosales

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

