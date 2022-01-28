$33,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-843-2133
2021 Nissan NV200
SV
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
902-843-2133
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8182287
- Stock #: 338
- VIN: 3N6CM0KN9MK691339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 338
- Mileage 31,000 KM
Vehicle Description
At RuralWorx Auto Sales we have a nice little compact 2021 Nissan NV200 SV! This little cargo van looks and drives LIKE NEW! It also comes with a BRAND NEW MVI, BRAND NEW COMMERCIAL RATED WINTER TIRES AND A Fresh oil change!
FINANCING AVAILABLE !
The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business!
Checklist:
✅Brand new 2 year MVI
✅FREE 30 day warranty (with many options to extend at great prices through Lubrico Warranty)
✅Vehicle comes fully detailed inside and out
✅Fresh oil change
✅Brand new tires (or like new)
✅No extra administrative fees! Just the price of the car plus taxes! ($499 fee for financing)
About this vehicle;
-ONLY 31,000km!
-Reverse camera
-Power mirrors
-Power Windows
-Power locks
-Cruise control
-ICE COLD A/C
-Park Assist
-Bluetooth (Hands Free Calling)
-Automatic Transmission
-Fresh oil change
-Freshly detailed inside and out (GREAT SHAPE)
-BRAND NEW COMMERCIAL RATED WINTER TIRES
-BRAND NEW MVI
-4 cylinder engine
-Vehicle seats two
And more..
Priced at ONLY: $33,995 plus taxes
Perfect for anyone with a business or even could be turned into a mini camper! Options are endless! This is very fuel efficient with lots of cargo space!
If you are interested in viewing this fuel efficient cargo van or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!
You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS!
Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales
Instagram: ruralworx_autosales
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.