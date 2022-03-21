Menu
2021 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS

900 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

Location

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

900KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8817710
  Stock #: 476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey/orange
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 900 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL! If you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! Or stay tuned for photos and more details

PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 | WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com | SOCIAL MEDIA: RuralWorx AutoSales | EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com | Visit us at our Hilden car dealership, located between Truro and Halifax!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-XXXX

902-843-2133

