RuralWorx Auto Sales
2021 Suzuki -
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
250KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8940511
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 250 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Suzuki KingQuad 500 AXi
NEW ARRIVAL! If you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! Or stay tuned for photos and more details
PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 | WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com | Visit us at our Hilden car dealership, located between Truro and Halifax!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0