2021 Suzuki -

250 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

Contact Seller
Location

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

250KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8940511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 250 KM

Vehicle Description

 

2021 Suzuki KingQuad 500 AXi

NEW ARRIVAL! If you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! Or stay tuned for photos and more details

PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 | WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com | SOCIAL MEDIA: RuralWorx AutoSales | EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com | Visit us at our Hilden car dealership, located between Truro and Halifax!

