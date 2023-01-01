Menu
2021 Toyota Tacoma

50,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

2021 Toyota Tacoma

2021 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Pro

2021 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Pro

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

50,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10055931
  VIN: 5TFCZ5AN8MX269029

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW!

If you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! Or stay tuned as photos and more details will be posted soon

 

PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179

WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com

SOCIAL MEDIA: RuralWorx AutoSales |

EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com

VISIT US: Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

