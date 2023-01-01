$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Pro
Location
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
50,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10055931
- VIN: 5TFCZ5AN8MX269029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW!
If you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! Or stay tuned as photos and more details will be posted soon
PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 |
WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com |
SOCIAL MEDIA: RuralWorx AutoSales |
EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com |
VISIT US: Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
