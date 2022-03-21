$9,700+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-843-2133
2022 CF Moto 600 C Force
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
902-843-2133
$9,700
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8734586
- Stock #: 461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style ATV
- Stock # 461
- Mileage 35 KM
Vehicle Description
We have a BEAUTIFUL LIKE BRAND NEW 2022 CFMOTO CFORCE 600 EPS! This ATV looks and drives like new, WITH ONLY 35km!! DONT MISS OUT ON THE SAVINGS!
$1300 LOWER THEN NEW! We called Canmac watercraft who is a dealer for these! This would be $11,000 plus tax after freight & fees new!
1 year bumper to bumper warranty plus 5 year powertrain warranty!!
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
About this ATV;
-ONLY 35km!!
-Electric Power Steering
-Signal lights
-Horn
-Diff Lock!!!
-4x4
-Winch
-Electric start
-600cc
-Digital gauges
-Automatic transmission
-Optional 2 or 4 wheel drive
-Trailer hitch receiver
And more..
Priced at ONLY: $9700 plus taxes
This ATV looks great!! WAY BELOW MARKET VALUE! List price for the equivalent bike on their website is starting at $9999 plus tax, freight & fees.
If you are interested in viewing this beautiful ATV or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!
You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS!
Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales
Instagram: ruralworx_autosales
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.