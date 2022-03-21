Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 CF Moto 600 C Force

35 KM

Details Description

$9,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,700

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

Contact Seller
2022 CF Moto 600 C Force

2022 CF Moto 600 C Force

Watch This Vehicle

2022 CF Moto 600 C Force

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

Contact Seller

$9,700

+ taxes & licensing

35KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8734586
  • Stock #: 461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style ATV
  • Stock # 461
  • Mileage 35 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a BEAUTIFUL LIKE BRAND NEW 2022 CFMOTO CFORCE 600 EPS! This ATV looks and drives like new, WITH ONLY 35km!! DONT MISS OUT ON THE SAVINGS! 

 

$1300 LOWER THEN NEW! We called Canmac watercraft who is a dealer for these! This would be $11,000 plus tax after freight & fees new! 

 

1 year bumper to bumper warranty plus 5 year powertrain warranty!! 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! 

 

About this ATV;

-ONLY 35km!! 

-Electric Power Steering 

-Signal lights 

-Horn 

-Diff Lock!!! 

-4x4

-Winch

-Electric start  

-600cc

-Digital gauges 

-Automatic transmission 

-Optional 2 or 4 wheel drive 

-Trailer hitch receiver

And more..

 

Priced at ONLY: $9700 plus taxes

 

This ATV looks great!! WAY BELOW MARKET VALUE! List price for the equivalent bike on their website is starting at $9999 plus tax, freight & fees.

 

If you are interested in viewing this beautiful ATV or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!

 

You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS! 

 

Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales 

Instagram: ruralworx_autosales

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RuralWorx Auto Sales

2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford Mustang
0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla
122,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-2133

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory