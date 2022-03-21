2022 Genesis G70

$59,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8875997

8875997 VIN: KMTG54TE6NU084857

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 13,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Heads-Up Display Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.