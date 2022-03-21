$59,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Genesis G70
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
902-843-2133
$59,995
- Listing ID: 8875997
- VIN: KMTG54TE6NU084857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 13,000 KM
Vehicle Description
At RuralWorx Auto Sales we have a EXTRA CLEAN 2022 Genesis G70 Sport AWD! This car looks and drives like BRAND NEW. It must be seen to really be appreciated. The car is 100% immaculate. A car directly off the lot brand new, would be very comparable to the condition of this vehicle. It also comes with a BRAND NEW MVI, LIKE NEW ALL SEASON TIRES on 20” LIKE NEW ALLOY WHEELS AND FULLY DETAILED!!
This car is a beast! 368HP, 376 ft-lb of torque and has a 0-60MPH of just 4.7 seconds!!
PLUS WE FINANCE
The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business!
Checklist:
New MVI + FREE MVIs FOR THE LIFETIME OF THE VEHICLE!
Fully detailed inside and out
Fresh oil change
Brand new or like new tires
No Doc fee when buying outright!
About this vehicle;
-ONLY 13,000km!
-Leather power seats
-Cooled & Heated seats
-Navigation
-Blind spot detection
-Heads up display
-Large Sunroof
-360 degree cameras!
-Power Windows
-Power mirrors
-Power locks
-Digital speedometer
-Aftermarket Subframe collar kit
-Eibach Pro kit (Front & Rear sway bars & links)
-Eibach performance springs
-Velossa Teck Ram Air Kit
-Limited slip differential
-Selective All wheel drive
-Sport, comfort and normal driving modes
-Cruise Control
-Bluetooth (Hands free calling)
-COLD AIR CONDITIONING
-Automatic Transmission
-3.3L V6 Twin turbo engine
-Fresh oil change
-Freshly detailed inside and out
-Keyless entry
-Push button start
-Ceramic Tinted windows
-LIKE NEW BRAKES (Front & Rear)
-BREMBO PERFORMANCE BRAKES
-and so much more…
LIKE WE SAID, EXTREMELY CLEAN. You will not find one in better condition!!
Priced at ONLY: $59,995 plus taxes
This car is BEAUTIFUL, DONT MISS OUT! HARD TO FIND IN THIS SHAPE! VERY LOW KM! ONE OF A KIND CAR, not many around!
If you are interested in viewing this beautiful performance sedan or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!
You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS!
Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales
Instagram: ruralworx_autosales
Vehicle Features
