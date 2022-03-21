Menu
2022 Genesis G70

13,000 KM

Details Description Features

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

2022 Genesis G70

2022 Genesis G70

2022 Genesis G70

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

13,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8875997
  VIN: KMTG54TE6NU084857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 13,000 KM

Vehicle Description

At RuralWorx Auto Sales we have a EXTRA CLEAN 2022 Genesis G70 Sport AWD! This car looks and drives like BRAND NEW. It must be seen to really be appreciated. The car is 100% immaculate. A car directly off the lot brand new, would be very comparable to the condition of this vehicle. It also comes with a BRAND NEW MVI, LIKE NEW ALL SEASON TIRES on 20” LIKE NEW ALLOY WHEELS AND FULLY DETAILED!! 

This car is a beast! 368HP, 376 ft-lb of torque and has a 0-60MPH of just 4.7 seconds!! 

 

PLUS WE FINANCE

 

The RuralWorx Auto Sales “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle through our honest and laid back business! 

 

Checklist:

New MVI + FREE MVIs FOR THE LIFETIME OF THE VEHICLE! 

Fully detailed inside and out

Fresh oil change

Brand new or like new tires

No Doc fee when buying outright! 

 

About this vehicle;

 

-ONLY 13,000km! 

-Leather power seats

-Cooled & Heated seats 

-Navigation 

-Blind spot detection 

-Heads up display 

-Large Sunroof 

-360 degree cameras! 

-Power Windows 

-Power mirrors

-Power locks 

-Digital speedometer 

-Aftermarket Subframe collar kit

-Eibach Pro kit (Front & Rear sway bars & links)

-Eibach performance springs 

-Velossa Teck Ram Air Kit 

-Limited slip differential

-Selective All wheel drive 

-Sport, comfort and normal driving modes 

-Cruise Control 

-Bluetooth (Hands free calling) 

-COLD AIR CONDITIONING 

-Automatic Transmission 

-3.3L V6 Twin turbo engine 

-Fresh oil change 

-Freshly detailed inside and out 

-Keyless entry 

-Push button start 

-Ceramic Tinted windows 

-LIKE NEW BRAKES (Front & Rear)

-BREMBO PERFORMANCE BRAKES 

-and so much more…

 

LIKE WE SAID, EXTREMELY CLEAN. You will not find one in better condition!!

 

Priced at ONLY: $59,995 plus taxes 

This car is BEAUTIFUL, DONT MISS OUT!  HARD TO FIND IN THIS SHAPE! VERY LOW KM! ONE OF A KIND CAR, not many around! 

 

If you are interested in viewing this beautiful performance sedan or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU! 

 

You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS! 

 

Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales 

Instagram: ruralworx_autosales

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

