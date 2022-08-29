$16,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Kawasaki 750 Brute Force
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
902-843-2133
- Listing ID: 9177130
- Stock #: 531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 531
Vehicle Description
We have a BEAUTIFUL LIKE BRAND NEW 2022 Kawasaki Brute Force 750 EPS! This ATV looks and drives like brand new & is fully accessorized (Over $5000 in upgrades), WITH ONLY 6km!! Comes with brand new plow! BIKE IS ESSENTIALLY BRAND NEW!!
This bike was $18,349.00 plus tax brand new with the accessories! Save over $1000 & get this one!
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
About this ATV;
-ONLY 6KM!
-Electric Power Steering
-Aftermarket alloys & tires
-Aftermarket bumper
-Plow!!!
-4x4
-Winch
-Electric start
-Digital gauges
-Automatic transmission
-Optional 2 or 4 wheel drive
-Trailer hitch receiver
And more..
Priced at ONLY: $16,995 plus taxes
This ATV looks & Drives like brand new! Barely even used!
If you are interested in viewing this beautiful ATV or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!
You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS!
Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales
Instagram: ruralworx_autosales
