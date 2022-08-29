Menu
2022 Kawasaki 750 Brute Force

52,000 KM

Details Description

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

Location

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description

We have a BEAUTIFUL LIKE BRAND NEW 2022 Kawasaki Brute Force 750 EPS! This ATV looks and drives like brand new & is fully accessorized (Over $5000 in upgrades), WITH ONLY 6km!! Comes with brand new plow! BIKE IS ESSENTIALLY BRAND NEW!! 

 

This bike was $18,349.00 plus tax brand new with the accessories! Save over $1000 & get this one! 

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! 

 

About this ATV;

-ONLY 6KM! 

-Electric Power Steering 

-Aftermarket alloys & tires 

-Aftermarket bumper 

-Plow!!! 

-4x4

-Winch

-Electric start  

-Digital gauges 

-Automatic transmission 

-Optional 2 or 4 wheel drive 

-Trailer hitch receiver

And more..

 

Priced at ONLY: $16,995 plus taxes

 

This ATV looks & Drives like brand new! Barely even used! 

 

If you are interested in viewing this beautiful ATV or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!

 

