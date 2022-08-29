2022 Kawasaki 750 Brute Force

$16,995 + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9177130

9177130 Stock #: 531

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style ATV

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 531

Mileage 52,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.