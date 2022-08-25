Menu
2022 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS

1 KM

Details Description

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

1KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a LIKE NEW 2022 Polaris RZR XP1000 PREMIUM! This side by side looks and drives great, WITH LESS THEN 10km! DO NOT MISS OUT ON THE SAVINGS & DELAY! Get this today!

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!! 

 

About this Side by side;

-LESS THEN 10KM! ESSENTIALLY BRAND NEW

-PREMIUM MODEL

-LED HEADLIGHTS

-COLOUR MATCHED FRONT & REAR PLASTICS 

-Electric Power Steering 

-4x4

-Digital gauges 

-Automatic transmission 

-Optional 2 or 4 wheel drive 

 

Priced at ONLY: $29,995 plus taxes

 

If you are interested in viewing this beautiful like new Side by side or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!

 

You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS! 

 

Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales 

Instagram: ruralworx_autosales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

