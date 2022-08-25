$29,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Polaris RZR 1000 XP EPS
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
$29,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 502
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
We have a LIKE NEW 2022 Polaris RZR XP1000 PREMIUM! This side by side looks and drives great, WITH LESS THEN 10km! DO NOT MISS OUT ON THE SAVINGS & DELAY! Get this today!
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!
About this Side by side;
-LESS THEN 10KM! ESSENTIALLY BRAND NEW
-PREMIUM MODEL
-LED HEADLIGHTS
-COLOUR MATCHED FRONT & REAR PLASTICS
-Electric Power Steering
-4x4
-Digital gauges
-Automatic transmission
-Optional 2 or 4 wheel drive
Priced at ONLY: $29,995 plus taxes
If you are interested in viewing this beautiful like new Side by side or have any questions or concerns please email/message or call/text 902-956-0179. Contact us ANYTIME! Thank you for viewing! Feel free to check out our other ads, or contact us if you have a certain car in mind! WE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU!
You can also visit our Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on our new vehicles and GIVEAWAYS we have throughout the year! Also check out our REVIEWS!
Facebook: RuralWorx AutoSales
Instagram: ruralworx_autosales
