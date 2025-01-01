Menu
2022 Tesla Model 3

33,000 KM

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model 3

Performance

2022 Tesla Model 3

Performance

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
33,000KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EC8NF260694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # n66
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*CARBON FIBRE ACCESSORIES*

 

NEW! If you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! Or stay tuned as photos and more details will be posted soon.

 

Financing, trade-ins and delivery may be possible!

 

PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 |

EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com |

MESSAGE ON SOCIAL MEDIA: RuralWorx AutoSales |

WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com |

VISIT US: Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax!

 

Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

2022 Tesla Model 3