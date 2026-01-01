2022 Toyota Tacoma

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<p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 10pt;>-TRAIL Edition</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 10pt;>--Black Interior with Bronze Stitching (TRAIL Edition)</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 10pt;>--Bronze (TRAIL Edition) Wheels</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 10pt;>--Bronze TOYOTA Heritage Grill (TRAIL Edition)</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 10pt;>--Factory Lift</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 10pt;>-Lunar Rock Exterior Colour</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 10pt;>$41,995 + tax, licensing and admin. fee*</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>NEW! <strong>Contact us today</strong>,<strong> </strong>if youre interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush! Or stay tuned as more photos and details may be posted soon. Act now, vehicles often sell before more photos are posted online!</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>Financing - Submit an application on our website ruralworxautosales.com or contact us to determine eligibility</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>Delivery - We ship coast to coast! Contact us for details</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>Many extras, accessories and aftermarket products available for purchase and/or install through us here at RuralWorx Auto! Including Lift Kits, Levelling Kits; Aftermarket, OEM Replica or Steel Wheels; Aggressive (Truck), Performance (Car) or Winter Tires; Winter Floor Mats; Roof Racks, Back Racks, Side Steps and Side Rails, Tonneau Covers; Towing Equipment and much more! Ask us about pricing and availability for this vehicle!</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; min-height: 15px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; min-height: 15px;>Contact us today by:</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>PHONE/TEXT:</strong> (902) 956-0179 <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>EMAIL:</strong> ruralworxautosales@gmail.com <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>MESSAGE US ON OUR WEBSITE:</strong> ruralworxautosales.com <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>MESSAGE US ON FACEBOOK/INSTAGRAM:</strong> RuralWorx AutoSales <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>MESSAGE US ON ANY LISTING ON AUTOTRADER, CARGURUS, CARPAGES OR KIJIJI: </strong>RuralWorx Auto Sales <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong>VISIT US:</strong> Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax! <strong>|</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;>*$499 administration fee, taxes and licensing to be determined</p>

2022 Toyota Tacoma

156,000 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Tacoma

Trail Edition

Watch This Vehicle
14005074

2022 Toyota Tacoma

Trail Edition

Location

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

Contact Seller

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
156,000KM
VIN 3TYCZ5AN4NT063427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Rock
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

-TRAIL Edition

--Black Interior with Bronze Stitching (TRAIL Edition)

--Bronze (TRAIL Edition) Wheels

--Bronze TOYOTA Heritage Grill (TRAIL Edition)

--Factory Lift

-Lunar Rock Exterior Colour

 

$41,995 + tax, licensing and admin. fee*

 

NEW! Contact us today, if you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush! Or stay tuned as more photos and details may be posted soon. Act now, vehicles often sell before more photos are posted online!

 

Financing - Submit an application on our website ruralworxautosales.com or contact us to determine eligibility

 

Delivery - We ship coast to coast! Contact us for details

 

Many extras, accessories and aftermarket products available for purchase and/or install through us here at RuralWorx Auto! Including Lift Kits, Levelling Kits; Aftermarket, OEM Replica or Steel Wheels; Aggressive (Truck), Performance (Car) or Winter Tires; Winter Floor Mats; Roof Racks, Back Racks, Side Steps and Side Rails, Tonneau Covers; Towing Equipment and much more! Ask us about pricing and availability for this vehicle!

 

Contact us today by:

PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 |

EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com |

MESSAGE US ON OUR WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com |

MESSAGE US ON FACEBOOK/INSTAGRAM: RuralWorx AutoSales |

MESSAGE US ON ANY LISTING ON AUTOTRADER, CARGURUS, CARPAGES OR KIJIJI: RuralWorx Auto Sales |

VISIT US: Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax! |

 

Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice

 

*$499 administration fee, taxes and licensing to be determined

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

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902-843-2133

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$41,995

+ taxes & licensing>

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

2022 Toyota Tacoma