$41,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Dodge Charger
GT AWD
2023 Dodge Charger
GT AWD
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
902-843-2133
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1185
- Mileage 74,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW! Contact us today, if you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush! Or stay tuned as more photos and details may be posted soon. Act now, vehicles often sell before more photos are posted online!
Financing, trade-ins and delivery may be possible!
Contact us today by:
PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 |
EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com |
MESSAGE US ON OUR WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com |
MESSAGE US ON FACEBOOK/INSTAGRAM: RuralWorx AutoSales |
MESSAGE US ON ANY LISTING ON AUTOTRADER, CARGURUS, CARPAGES OR KIJIJI: RuralWorx Auto Sales |
VISIT US: Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax! |
Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From RuralWorx Auto Sales
Email RuralWorx Auto Sales
RuralWorx Auto Sales
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
902-843-2133