2023 Mission Aluminum MFS 101X12 CROSSOVER

<p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>At RuralWorx we have a near new ALUMINUM Mission 101”x12’ Cross over trailer!</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 15px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>-Will have new MVI! </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>-8.5 feet wide</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>-12 feet long </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>-Large Ramp</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>-ALUMINUM! SUPER LIGHT </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 15px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>Don’t miss out on this trailer! It is priced to sell & will not last long! </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 15px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>Priced to sell at $8995 plus tax!</p>

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

VIN 5WFBW1210PW129875

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Enclosed Cargo
  • Stock # 1046
  • Mileage 0

