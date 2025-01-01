$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Mission Aluminum MFS 101X12 CROSSOVER
trailer
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
902-843-2133
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 5WFBW1210PW129875
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Enclosed Cargo
- Stock # 1046
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
At RuralWorx we have a near new ALUMINUM Mission 101”x12’ Cross over trailer!
-Will have new MVI!
-8.5 feet wide
-12 feet long
-Large Ramp
-ALUMINUM! SUPER LIGHT
Don’t miss out on this trailer! It is priced to sell & will not last long!
Priced to sell at $8995 plus tax!
