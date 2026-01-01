$49,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Toyota Tacoma
TRD SPORT PREMIUM
2023 Toyota Tacoma
TRD SPORT PREMIUM
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
902-843-2133
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Crush Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,000 KM
Vehicle Description
-Manual Transmission (Rare)
-Blue Crush Metallic
-TRD Sport Premium
--Heated, Black Leather Seats
--Power Moonroof
--Wireless Charging
--Navigation
--Blind Spot Monitoring
-Double Cab, 5ft Box
$49,995 + tax, licensing and admin. fee*
NEW! Contact us today, if you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush! Or stay tuned as more photos and details may be posted soon. Act now, vehicles often sell before more photos are posted online!
Financing - Submit an application on our website ruralworxautosales.com or contact us to determine eligibility
Delivery - We ship coast to coast! Contact us for details
Many extras, accessories and aftermarket products available for purchase and/or install through us here at RuralWorx Auto! Including Lift Kits, Levelling Kits; Aftermarket, OEM Replica or Steel Wheels; Aggressive (Truck), Performance (Car) or Winter Tires; Winter Floor Mats; Roof Racks, Back Racks, Side Steps and Side Rails, Tonneau Covers; Towing Equipment and much more! Ask us about pricing and availability for this vehicle!
Contact us today by:
PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 |
EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com |
MESSAGE US ON OUR WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com |
MESSAGE US ON FACEBOOK/INSTAGRAM: RuralWorx AutoSales |
MESSAGE US ON ANY LISTING ON AUTOTRADER, CARGURUS, CARPAGES OR KIJIJI: RuralWorx Auto Sales |
VISIT US: Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax! |
Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice
*$499 administration fee, taxes and licensing to be determined
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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