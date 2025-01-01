Menu
*AMPLIFY ORANGE TINTCOAT, 19" FRONT/20" REAR 5 SPOKE CARBON FLASH PAINTED WHEELS, STINGER AND FENDER STRIPES, AFTERMARKET LIP KIT*

NEW! If you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! Or stay tuned as photos and more details will be posted soon.

Financing, trade-ins and delivery may be possible!

PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 |
EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com |
MESSAGE ON SOCIAL MEDIA: RuralWorx AutoSales |
WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com |
VISIT US: Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax!

Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice

2024 Chevrolet Corvette

3,679 KM

$99,995

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Corvette

1LT

12726318

2024 Chevrolet Corvette

1LT

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

$99,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,679KM
VIN 1G1YA2D43R5103558

  • Exterior Colour Amplify Orange Tintcoat
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1100
  • Mileage 3,679 KM

*AMPLIFY ORANGE TINTCOAT, 19" FRONT/20" REAR 5 SPOKE CARBON FLASH PAINTED WHEELS, STINGER AND FENDER STRIPES, AFTERMARKET LIP KIT*

 

NEW! If you're interested in this vehicle and want to beat the rush, contact us now! Or stay tuned as photos and more details will be posted soon.

 

Financing, trade-ins and delivery may be possible!

 

PHONE/TEXT: (902) 956-0179 |

EMAIL: ruralworxautosales@gmail.com |

MESSAGE ON SOCIAL MEDIA: RuralWorx AutoSales |

WEBSITE: ruralworxautosales.com |

VISIT US: Drop by our Hilden car dealership, conveniently located between Truro and Halifax!

 

Disclaimer: Prices are not guaranteed and may be changed without notice

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Powertrain

High Output
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

RuralWorx Auto Sales

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-2133

$99,995

+ taxes & licensing>

RuralWorx Auto Sales

902-843-2133

2024 Chevrolet Corvette