2024 Gatormade Trailers 5x8 Enclosed

<p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>*THIS TRAILER IS 4x6 ENCLOSED*</p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>At RuralWorx we have a near new GATOR 4x6 Enclosed Trailer! Only used a couple of times! Don’t miss this brand new trailer! </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 15px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>-4 feet wide </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>-6feet long </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>-SUPER LIGHT </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>-Durable & quality built </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 15px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>Don’t miss out on this trailer! It is priced to sell & will not last long! </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 15px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>Priced to sell at $3500 plus tax! </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 15px;> </p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-width: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal;>Price is firm, these are $4495 new out of Quebec! </p>

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing
4x6 Enclosed

12703476

4x6 Enclosed

RuralWorx Auto Sales

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

902-843-2133

$3,500

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 55YBE0611RN056410

  • Mileage 0

*THIS TRAILER IS 4x6 ENCLOSED*

 

At RuralWorx we have a near new GATOR 4x6 Enclosed Trailer! Only used a couple of times! Don’t miss this brand new trailer! 

 

-4 feet wide 

-6feet long 

-SUPER LIGHT 

-Durable & quality built 

 

Don’t miss out on this trailer! It is priced to sell & will not last long! 

 

Priced to sell at $3500 plus tax! 

 

Price is firm, these are $4495 new out of Quebec! 

2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0

