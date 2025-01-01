$3,500+ taxes & licensing
2024 Gatormade Trailers 5x8 Enclosed
4x6 Enclosed
Location
RuralWorx Auto Sales
2356 Irwin Lake Rd, Hilden, NS B0N 1C0
902-843-2133
$3,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
*THIS TRAILER IS 4x6 ENCLOSED*
At RuralWorx we have a near new GATOR 4x6 Enclosed Trailer! Only used a couple of times! Don’t miss this brand new trailer!
-4 feet wide
-6feet long
-SUPER LIGHT
-Durable & quality built
Don’t miss out on this trailer! It is priced to sell & will not last long!
Priced to sell at $3500 plus tax!
Price is firm, these are $4495 new out of Quebec!
902-843-2133