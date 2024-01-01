$6,260+ tax & licensing
2013 Buick Encore
Convenience
Location
Steele Auto Group
9184 Commercial St, Kentville, NS B4N 3V9
902-681-8300
Used
201,260KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Onyx
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # S39108A
- Mileage 201,260 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport Utility Vehicle - 4WD, AWD 4dr Convenience, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 1.4L DOHC MFI VVT TURBOCHARGED 4 CYL (STD)
6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED OVERDRIVE & DRIVER SHIFT CONTROL (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Valley Chevrolet Buick GMC
9184 Commercial St, Kentville, NS B4N 3V9
