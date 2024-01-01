Menu
Account
Sign In
Sport Utility Vehicle - 4WD, AWD 4dr Convenience, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83

2013 Buick Encore

201,260 KM

Details Description Features

$6,260

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Buick Encore

Convenience

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Buick Encore

Convenience

Location

Steele Auto Group

9184 Commercial St, Kentville, NS B4N 3V9

902-681-8300

  1. 11466688
  2. 11466688
  3. 11466688
  4. 11466688
  5. 11466688
  6. 11466688
  7. 11466688
  8. 11466688
  9. 11466688
  10. 11466688
  11. 11466688
  12. 11466688
  13. 11466688
  14. 11466688
  15. 11466688
  16. 11466688
  17. 11466688
  18. 11466688
  19. 11466688
  20. 11466688
  21. 11466688
  22. 11466688
  23. 11466688
  24. 11466688
  25. 11466688
  26. 11466688
  27. 11466688
  28. 11466688
  29. 11466688
  30. 11466688
  31. 11466688
  32. 11466688
  33. 11466688
  34. 11466688
  35. 11466688
  36. 11466688
Contact Seller

$6,260

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
201,260KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Onyx
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S39108A
  • Mileage 201,260 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport Utility Vehicle - 4WD, AWD 4dr Convenience, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/83

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 1.4L DOHC MFI VVT TURBOCHARGED 4 CYL (STD)
6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED OVERDRIVE & DRIVER SHIFT CONTROL (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2018 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X for sale in Halifax, NS
2018 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X 169,701 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT for sale in Halifax, NS
2023 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW XLT 100 KM $84,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai IONIQ Plug-In Hybrid for sale in Halifax, NS
2020 Hyundai IONIQ Plug-In Hybrid 110,690 KM $21,990 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Valley Chevrolet Buick GMC

9184 Commercial St, Kentville, NS B4N 3V9

Call Dealer

902-681-XXXX

(click to show)

902-681-8300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,260

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-681-8300

Contact Seller
2013 Buick Encore