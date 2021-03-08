Menu
2013 Ford Escape

108,683 KM

108,683KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6667271
  • Stock #: 20072B
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX5DUD13124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Tinted
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 20072B
  • Mileage 108,683 KM

Vehicle Description

Rest easy and purchase with CONFIDENCE! We do a complete 172 point preowned vehicle inspection and a fresh 2 year MVI on every retail vehicle we sell! Once we're satisfied that it meets our high standards, including more than ample brake and tire life left, we do a complete detailing inside and out! Most of our preowned inventory carry the balance of the original manufacturer's warranty but if not, you'll receive a 3 month/5000km comprehensive manufacturer's warranty*. Custom warranty extension coverage for your needs is also available. All of our vehicles also include a complimentary three year security etching coverage and a full tank of gas. Any units with satellite radio capability we'll also set you up with a three month free subscription! Displayed bi-weekly payments include dealer admin fee, lender PPSA, title transfer fee and a five year road hazard coverage for your tires and rims! Taxes not included. For a limited time we have FIVE MILLION dollars available to us to help our challenged credit clients! FINANCING AVAILABLE NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT SITUATION!!! Take advantage of this offer now! Call us today at 902-678-1330 (Kentville location) or 902-798-3673 (Windsor location) and be the first to test drive!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Spoiler
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

