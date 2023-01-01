Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Edge

164,723 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Valley Ford Limited

902-678-1330

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Edge

2014 Ford Edge

UNKNOWN

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Edge

UNKNOWN

Location

Valley Ford Limited

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

902-678-1330

  1. 10137579
  2. 10137579
  3. 10137579
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
164,723KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10137579
  • Stock #: 19340A
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JC0EBA47462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 19340A
  • Mileage 164,723 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchase with confidence at Valley Ford & Wholesale Depot You can rest easy knowing we?ve done a complete 172-point pre-owned vehicle inspection as part of our reconditioning process. Once we're satisfied that it meets our high standards, including more than ample brake and tire life left, we do a complete detailing inside, give it a fresh 2-year MVI and then fuel it up for its next owner. WARRANTY FOR 3 MONTHS 0R 5000 KMS Most of our preowned inventory carry the balance of the original manufacturer's warranty but if not, you'll also receive a 3 month/5,000 km comprehensive manufacturer's warranty. Should you wish more coverage, affordable warranty extensions are available to fit your needs. Just let us know your annual km usage and we can tailor a package to fit. 3 MONTH SATELLITE RADIO TRIAL We?ll also set you up with a 3-month free trial subscription if your vehicle is satellite radio capable. The displayed, estimated bi-weekly payments include dealer admin fee, lender PPSA, title transfer fee. Taxes not included. FINANCING AVAILABLE NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT SITUATION We appreciate the opportunity to serve you and hope to become, or remain, your vehicle people. Call us today at 902-678-1330 (Kentville location) or 902-798-3673 (Windsor location) and be the first to test drive! (The displayed, estimated bi-weekly payments include dealer admin fee, lender PPSA, title transfer fee. Taxes not included)Purchase with confidence at Valley Ford & Wholesale Depot You can rest easy knowing we?ve done a complete 172-point pre-owned vehicle inspection as part of our reconditioning process. Once we're satisfied that it meets our high standards, including more than ample brake and tire life left, we do a complete detailing inside, give it a fresh 2-year MVI and then fuel it up for its next owner.

WARRANTY FOR 3 MONTHS 0R 5000 KMS Most of our preowned inventory carry the balance of the original manufacturer's warranty but if not, you'll also receive a 3 month/5,000 km comprehensive manufacturer's warranty. Should you wish more coverage, affordable warranty extensions are available to fit your needs. Just let us know your annual km usage and we can tailor a package to fit.

3 MONTH SATELLITE RADIO TRIAL We?ll also set you up with a 3-month free trial subscription if your vehicle is satellite radio capable. The displayed, estimated bi-weekly payments include dealer admin fee, lender PPSA, title transfer fee. Taxes not included.

FINANCING AVAILABLE NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT SITUATION We appreciate the opportunity to serve you and hope to become, or remain, your vehicle people. Call us today at 902-678-1330 (Kentville location) or 902-798-3673 (Windsor location) and be the first to test drive! (The displayed, estimated bi-weekly payments include dealer admin fee, lender PPSA, title transfer fee. Taxes not included)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Valley Ford Limited

2018 Jeep Cherokee S...
 56,061 KM
$26,495 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer XLT
 93,260 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Explorer XLT
 24,119 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Valley Ford Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Valley Ford Limited

Valley Ford Limited

Primary

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

Call Dealer

902-678-XXXX

(click to show)

902-678-1330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory