2014 Ford Focus

130,000 KM

Details Description

$6,973

+ tax & licensing
$6,973

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-681-8300

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Steele Auto Group

9184 Commercial St, Kentville, NS B4N 3V9

902-681-8300

$6,973

+ taxes & licensing

130,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8243016
  • Stock #: 21-0321A

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Hatchback
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 130,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 5dr HB SE, 5-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Valley Chevrolet Buick GMC

9184 Commercial St, Kentville, NS B4N 3V9

902-681-8300

