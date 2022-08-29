Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Focus

100,415 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Valley Ford Limited

902-678-1330

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE Sedan with Winter Package

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Focus

SE Sedan with Winter Package

Location

Valley Ford Limited

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

902-678-1330

  1. 9054307
  2. 9054307
  3. 9054307
  4. 9054307
  5. 9054307
  6. 9054307
  7. 9054307
  8. 9054307
  9. 9054307
  10. 9054307
  11. 9054307
  12. 9054307
  13. 9054307
  14. 9054307
  15. 9054307
  16. 9054307
  17. 9054307
  18. 9054307
  19. 9054307
  20. 9054307
  21. 9054307
  22. 9054307
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

100,415KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9054307
  • Stock #: 22P017A
  • VIN: 1FADP3F2XEL239770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,415 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise control, power windows/locks/mirrors; Bluetooth; heated seats and mirrors; and so much more. Great car in a Ford's most popular colour. Get more with Valley Ford & Wholesale Depot. FINANCE WITH US AND RECEIVE $500 OFF! Want more? GET MVIS FOR LIFE! Still need more? GET FIRST TWO OIL CHANGES DONE FOR FREE! The best part though is that you can rest easy and purchase with confidence which is really the most important thing. We do a complete 172-point preowned vehicle inspection as part of our reconditing process and once we're satisfied that it meets our high standards, including more than ample brake and tire life left, we do a complete detailing inside before we put a fresh 2-year MVI on every retail vehicle we sell. Most of our preowned inventory carry the balance of the original manufacturer's warranty but if not, you'll also receive a 3 month/5,000 km comprehensive manufacturer's warranty*. Affordable warranty extension coverage is available to fit your needs so please let us know your annual km usage and we can tailor a package to fit your needs. All of our vehicles also include a complimentary 3-year security etching coverage and a full tank of gas. Any units with satellite radio capability we'll also set you up with a 3-month free trial subscription. The displayed bi-weekly payments include dealer admin fee, lender PPSA, title transfer fee and a five-year road hazard coverage for your tires and rims. Taxes not included. FINANCING AVAILABLE NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT SITUATION!!! We appreciate the opportunity to serve you and hope to become, or remain, your vehicle people. Call us today at 902-678-1330 (Kentville location) or 902-798-3673 (Windsor location) and be the first to test drive!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Valley Ford Limited

2014 Ford Focus SE S...
 100,415 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Versa No...
 69,346 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 87,000 KM
$35,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Valley Ford Limited

Valley Ford Limited

Valley Ford Limited

Primary

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

Call Dealer

902-678-XXXX

(click to show)

902-678-1330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory