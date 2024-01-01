$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler 200
4dr Sdn LX FWD
Location
Valley Ford Limited
898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8
902-678-1330
Used
110,245KM
VIN 1C3CCCFB0FN683736
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24011A
- Mileage 110,245 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 CD Player
Additional Features
Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
