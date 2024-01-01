Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chrysler 200

110,245 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn LX FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn LX FWD

Location

Valley Ford Limited

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

902-678-1330

  1. 11490065
  2. 11490065
  3. 11490065
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,245KM
VIN 1C3CCCFB0FN683736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24011A
  • Mileage 110,245 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 CD Player

Additional Features

Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Valley Ford Limited

Used 2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD for sale in Kentville, NS
2019 Ford Escape SEL 4WD 88,801 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai PALISADE ULTIMATE for sale in Kentville, NS
2020 Hyundai PALISADE ULTIMATE 79,832 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Atlas HIGHLINE for sale in Kentville, NS
2021 Volkswagen Atlas HIGHLINE 62,646 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Valley Ford Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Valley Ford Limited

Valley Ford Limited

Primary

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

Call Dealer

902-678-XXXX

(click to show)

902-678-1330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Valley Ford Limited

902-678-1330

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler 200