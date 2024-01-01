$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Micra
4DR HB AUTO S
Location
Valley Ford Limited
898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8
902-678-1330
Used
117,708KM
VIN 3N1CK3CP0FL265873
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fresh Powder
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24167AA
- Mileage 117,708 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
