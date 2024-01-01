Menu
2015 Nissan Micra

117,708 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Micra

4DR HB AUTO S

Valley Ford Limited

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

902-678-1330

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,708KM
VIN 3N1CK3CP0FL265873

  • Exterior Colour Fresh Powder
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24167AA
  • Mileage 117,708 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Valley Ford Limited

Valley Ford Limited

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

902-678-XXXX

902-678-1330

