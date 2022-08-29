$11,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Versa
Note Manual 1.6 SV with Convenience Pkg
Valley Ford Limited
898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8
$11,995
- Stock #: 22206B
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP1FL371881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,346 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium AM/FM/CD audio system with 5.0" color display; Rear-View Camera; NissanConnect with Mobile Apps; Hands-free text messaging assistant; SiriusXM Satellite Radio; Streaming audio via Bluetooth;; remote keyless entry; Power windows and door locks; Cruise control; 6-way manual driver's seat with armrest and upgraded cloth seat and door trim; Leather-wrapped steering wheel; 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine; 5-speed manual transmission; Dual power outside mirrors; Air conditioning; Traction Control System; Nissan Advanced Air Bag System and so much more. Get more with Valley Ford & Wholesale Depot. FINANCE WITH US AND RECEIVE $500 OFF! Want more? GET MVIS FOR LIFE! Still need more? GET FIRST TWO OIL CHANGES DONE FOR FREE! The best part though is that you can rest easy and purchase with confidence which is really the most important thing. We do a complete 172-point preowned vehicle inspection as part of our reconditing process and once we're satisfied that it meets our high standards, including more than ample brake and tire life left, we do a complete detailing inside before we put a fresh 2-year MVI on every retail vehicle we sell. Most of our preowned inventory carry the balance of the original manufacturer's warranty but if not, you'll also receive a 3 month/5,000 km comprehensive manufacturer's warranty*. Affordable warranty extension coverage is available to fit your needs so please let us know your annual km usage and we can tailor a package to fit your needs. All of our vehicles also include a complimentary 3-year security etching coverage and a full tank of gas. Any units with satellite radio capability we'll also set you up with a 3-month free trial subscription. The displayed bi-weekly payments include dealer admin fee, lender PPSA, title transfer fee and a five-year road hazard coverage for your tires and rims. Taxes not included. FINANCING AVAILABLE NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT SITUATION!!! We appreciate the opportunity to serve you and hope to become, or remain, your vehicle people. Call us today at 902-678-1330 (Kentville location) or 902-798-3673 (Windsor location) and be the first to test drive!
