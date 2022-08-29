2015 Nissan Versa

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 3 4 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9054301

9054301 Stock #: 22206B

22206B VIN: 3N1CE2CP1FL371881

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22206B

Mileage 69,346 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Hubcaps Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.