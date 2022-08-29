Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Titan

109,181 KM

Details Description

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-681-8300

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Titan

2016 Nissan Titan

XD S

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Titan

XD S

Location

Steele Auto Group

9184 Commercial St, Kentville, NS B4N 3V9

902-681-8300

  1. 9090853
  2. 9090853
  3. 9090853
  4. 9090853
  5. 9090853
  6. 9090853
  7. 9090853
  8. 9090853
  9. 9090853
  10. 9090853
  11. 9090853
  12. 9090853
  13. 9090853
  14. 9090853
  15. 9090853
  16. 9090853
  17. 9090853
  18. 9090853
  19. 9090853
  20. 9090853
  21. 9090853
  22. 9090853
  23. 9090853
  24. 9090853
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,181KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9090853
  • Stock #: PA08912A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # PA08912A
  • Mileage 109,181 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab S Gas, 7-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.6 L/339

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2019 Subaru XV Cross...
 67,970 KM
$32,495 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Forester...
 30,248 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Forester...
 48,948 KM
$34,295 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Valley Chevrolet Buick GMC

9184 Commercial St, Kentville, NS B4N 3V9

Call Dealer

902-681-XXXX

(click to show)

902-681-8300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory