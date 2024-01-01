$24,495+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Valley Ford Limited
898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8
902-678-1330
Used
69,796KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT2GG220556
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24P099A
- Mileage 69,796 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 CD Player
Seating
Bench Seating
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
