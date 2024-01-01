Menu
2016 RAM 1500

69,796 KM

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500

ST

2016 RAM 1500

ST

Valley Ford Limited

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

902-678-1330

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,796KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT2GG220556

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24P099A
  • Mileage 69,796 KM

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Power Steering

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Intermittent Wipers

MP3 CD Player

Bench Seating

Driver Side Airbag

Valley Ford Limited

Valley Ford Limited

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Valley Ford Limited

902-678-1330

2016 RAM 1500