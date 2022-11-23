Menu
2016 Subaru Forester

99,140 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Valley Ford Limited

902-678-1330

2016 Subaru Forester

2016 Subaru Forester

2.5i

2016 Subaru Forester

2.5i

Location

Valley Ford Limited

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

902-678-1330

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

99,140KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9438390
  • Stock #: 22338A
  • VIN: JF2SJCHC0GG455021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 99,140 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchase with confidence at Valley Ford & Wholesale Depot You can rest easy knowing we?ve done a complete 172-point pre-owned vehicle inspection as part of our reconditioning process. Once we're satisfied that it meets our high standards, including more than ample brake and tire life left, we do a complete detailing inside, give it a fresh 2-year MVI and then fuel it up for its next owner. WARRANTY FOR 3 MONTHS 0R 5000 KMS Most of our preowned inventory carry the balance of the original manufacturer's warranty but if not, you'll also receive a 3 month/5,000 km comprehensive manufacturer's warranty. Should you wish more coverage, affordable warranty extensions are available to fit your needs. Just let us know your annual km usage and we can tailor a package to fit. 3 MONTH SATELLITE RADIO TRIAL We?ll also set you up with a 3-month free trial subscription if your vehicle is satellite radio capable. The displayed, estimated bi-weekly payments include dealer admin fee, lender PPSA, title transfer fee. Taxes not included. FINANCING AVAILABLE NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT SITUATION We appreciate the opportunity to serve you and hope to become, or remain, your vehicle people. Call us today at 902-678-1330 (Kentville location) or 902-798-3673 (Windsor location) and be the first to test drive! (The displayed, estimated bi-weekly payments include dealer admin fee, lender PPSA, title transfer fee. Taxes not included)

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Theft
MP3 CD Player
Driver Side Airbag

Valley Ford Limited

Valley Ford Limited

Primary

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

