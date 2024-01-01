$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi A4
4dr Sdn Auto Progressiv quattro
Location
Valley Ford Limited
898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8
902-678-1330
Used
113,113KM
VIN WAUBNAF46HN032683
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Florett Silver Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,113 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Valley Ford Limited
Valley Ford Limited
Primary
898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8
