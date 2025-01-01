Menu
2WD Sport Utility Vehicle, FWD 4dr Preferred, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged I4 1.4 L/83

2017 Buick Encore

108,064 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Encore

Preferred

12300848

2017 Buick Encore

Preferred

Steele Auto Group

9184 Commercial St, Kentville, NS B4N 3V9

902-681-8300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,064KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJASB4HB121106

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # N206815A
  Mileage 108,064 KM

Vehicle Description

2WD Sport Utility Vehicle, FWD 4dr Preferred, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged I4 1.4 L/83

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Valley Chevrolet Buick GMC

9184 Commercial St, Kentville, NS B4N 3V9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-681-8300

2017 Buick Encore