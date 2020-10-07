Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

58,488 KM

Details Description Features

$13,444

+ tax & licensing
$13,444

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-681-8300

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - ONLY 58,000 km !!! NEW TIRES !! LOW PMTS !!

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - ONLY 58,000 km !!! NEW TIRES !! LOW PMTS !!

Location

Steele Auto Group

9184 Commercial St, Kentville, NS B4N 3V9

902-681-8300

$13,444

+ taxes & licensing

58,488KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5875464
  • Stock #: 1435P
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SM0HS555881

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,488 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. This Chevrolet Cruze delivers a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)*Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Steele Valley Chevrolet, 9184 Commercial Street, New Minas, NS, NS B4N3V9 to claim your Chevrolet Cruze!*Disclaimer*Please verify all information with a Steele Valley representative.

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Valley Chevrolet Buick GMC

9184 Commercial St, Kentville, NS B4N 3V9

