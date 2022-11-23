$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 3 3 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9395992

9395992 Stock #: 22P141A

22P141A VIN: 2C4RDGBG4HR873881

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 22P141A

Mileage 81,335 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Passenger Airbag Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 CD Player Security Anti-Theft Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.