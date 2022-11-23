Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

81,335 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Valley Ford Limited

902-678-1330

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT

Location

Valley Ford Limited

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

902-678-1330

  1. 9395992
  2. 9395992
  3. 9395992
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

81,335KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9395992
  • Stock #: 22P141A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4HR873881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 22P141A
  • Mileage 81,335 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchase with confidence at Valley Ford & Wholesale Depot You can rest easy knowing we?ve done a complete 172-point pre-owned vehicle inspection as part of our reconditioning process. Once we're satisfied that it meets our high standards, including more than ample brake and tire life left, we do a complete detailing inside, give it a fresh 2-year MVI and then fuel it up for its next owner. WARRANTY FOR 3 MONTHS 0R 5000 KMS Most of our preowned inventory carry the balance of the original manufacturer's warranty but if not, you'll also receive a 3 month/5,000 km comprehensive manufacturer's warranty. Should you wish more coverage, affordable warranty extensions are available to fit your needs. Just let us know your annual km usage and we can tailor a package to fit. 3 MONTH SATELLITE RADIO TRIAL We?ll also set you up with a 3-month free trial subscription if your vehicle is satellite radio capable. The displayed, estimated bi-weekly payments include dealer admin fee, lender PPSA, title transfer fee. Taxes not included. FINANCING AVAILABLE NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT SITUATION We appreciate the opportunity to serve you and hope to become, or remain, your vehicle people. Call us today at 902-678-1330 (Kentville location) or 902-798-3673 (Windsor location) and be the first to test drive! (The displayed, estimated bi-weekly payments include dealer admin fee, lender PPSA, title transfer fee. Taxes not included)Purchase with confidence at Valley Ford & Wholesale Depot You can rest easy knowing we?ve done a complete 172-point pre-owned vehicle inspection as part of our reconditioning process. Once we're satisfied that it meets our high standards, including more than ample brake and tire life left, we do a complete detailing inside, give it a fresh 2-year MVI and then fuel it up for its next owner. WARRANTY FOR 3 MONTHS 0R 5000 KMS Most of our preowned inventory carry the balance of the original manufacturer's warranty but if not, you'll also receive a 3 month/5,000 km comprehensive manufacturer's warranty. Should you wish more coverage, affordable warranty extensions are available to fit your needs. Just let us know your annual km usage and we can tailor a package to fit. 3 MONTH SATELLITE RADIO TRIAL We?ll also set you up with a 3-month free trial subscription if your vehicle is satellite radio capable. The displayed, estimated bi-weekly payments include dealer admin fee, lender PPSA, title transfer fee. Taxes not included. FINANCING AVAILABLE NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT SITUATION We appreciate the opportunity to serve you and hope to become, or remain, your vehicle people. Call us today at 902-678-1330 (Kentville location) or 902-798-3673 (Windsor location) and be the first to test drive! (The displayed, estimated bi-weekly payments include dealer admin fee, lender PPSA, title transfer fee. Taxes not included)

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Power Steering
Block Heater
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 CD Player
Anti-Theft
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Valley Ford Limited

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 81,335 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Ranger XLT
 30,322 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 4X4-...
 120,272 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Valley Ford Limited

Valley Ford Limited

Valley Ford Limited

Primary

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

Call Dealer

902-678-XXXX

(click to show)

902-678-1330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory