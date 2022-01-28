Menu
2017 Ford Escape

126,380 KM

Details

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-681-8300

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE Plus-AUTO-BACK UP CAMERA-LOW PAYMENT!!!

2017 Ford Escape

SE Plus-AUTO-BACK UP CAMERA-LOW PAYMENT!!!

Location

Steele Auto Group

9184 Commercial St, Kentville, NS B4N 3V9

902-681-8300

  8243019
  2. 8243019
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

126,380KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8243019
  Stock #: PA1661

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour /Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 126,380 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 2WD, FWD 4dr SE, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91

Vehicle Features

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD)
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST GTDI SIGMA -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology (STD)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Valley Chevrolet Buick GMC

9184 Commercial St, Kentville, NS B4N 3V9

