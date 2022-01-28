$18,995+ tax & licensing
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
SE Plus-AUTO-BACK UP CAMERA-LOW PAYMENT!!!
Location
9184 Commercial St, Kentville, NS B4N 3V9
126,380KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8243019
- Stock #: PA1661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour /Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,380 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 2WD, FWD 4dr SE, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L/91
Vehicle Features
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD)
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST GTDI SIGMA -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology (STD)
