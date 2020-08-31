Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

50,236 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Valley Ford Limited

902-678-1330

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

Location

Valley Ford Limited

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

902-678-1330

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

50,236KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5816496
  • Stock #: 20P108
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MVXHC889859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Met
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,236 KM

Vehicle Description

Rest easy and purchase with CONFIDENCE! We do a complete 172 point preowned vehicle inspection and a fresh 2 year MVI on every retail vehicle we sell! Once we're satisfied that it meets our high standards, including more than ample brake and tire life left, we do a complete detailing inside and out! Most of our preowned inventory carry the balance of the original manufacturer's warranty but if not, you'll receive a 3 month/5000km comprehensive manufacturer's warranty*. Custom warranty extension coverage for your needs is also available. All of our vehicles also include a complimentary three year security etching coverage and a full tank of gas. Any units with satellite radio capability we'll also set you up with a three month free subscription! Want more? Ask about our "Owner Advantage Rewards" program! (*Contact dealer for more details) Displayed bi-weekly payments include dealer admin fee, lender PPSA, title transfer fee and a five year road hazard coverage for your tires and rims! Taxes not included. For a limited time we have FIVE MILLION dollars available to us to help our challenged credit clients! FINANCING AVAILABLE NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT SITUATION!!! Take advantage of this offer now! Call us today at 902-678-1330 (Kentville location) or 902-798-3673 (Windsor location) and be the first to test drive!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Bucket Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Valley Ford Limited

Valley Ford Limited

Primary

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

