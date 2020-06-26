Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Valley Ford Limited

902-678-1330

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Location

Valley Ford Limited

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

902-678-1330

  1. 5276342
  2. 5276342
  3. 5276342
  4. 5276342
  5. 5276342
  6. 5276342
  7. 5276342
  8. 5276342
  9. 5276342
  10. 5276342
  11. 5276342
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,913KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5276342
  • Stock #: 20R050A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT5HS806575
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Rest easy and purchase with CONFIDENCE! We do a complete 172 point preowned vehicle inspection and a fresh 2 year MVI on every retail vehicle we sell! Once we're satisfied that it meets our high standards, including more than ample brake and tire life left, we do a complete detailing inside and out! Most of our preowned inventory carry the balance of the original manufacturer's warranty but if not, you'll receive a 3 month/5000km comprehensive manufacturer's warranty*. Custom warranty extension coverage for your needs is also available. All of our vehicles also include a complimentary three year security etching coverage and a full tank of gas. Any units with satellite radio capability we'll also set you up with a three month free subscription! Want more? Ask about our "Owner Advantage Rewards" program! (*Contact dealer for more details) Displayed bi-weekly payments include dealer admin fee, lender PPSA, title transfer fee and a five year road hazard coverage for your tires and rims! Taxes not included. For a limited time we have FIVE MILLION dollars available to us to help our challenged credit clients! FINANCING AVAILABLE NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT SITUATION!!! Take advantage of this offer now! Call us today at 902-678-1330 (Kentville location) or 902-798-3673 (Windsor location) and be the first to test drive!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 CD Player
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Bench Seating
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Valley Ford Limited

2019 Ford Escape
 25,762 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Fusion HYB...
 28,920 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2016 Polaris Scrambl...
 1,700 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Valley Ford Limited

Valley Ford Limited

Primary

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

Call Dealer

902-678-XXXX

(click to show)

902-678-1330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory