Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

72,298 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Valley Ford Limited

902-678-1330

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Location

Valley Ford Limited

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

902-678-1330

  1. 6061956
  2. 6061956
  3. 6061956
  4. 6061956
  5. 6061956
  6. 6061956
  7. 6061956
  8. 6061956
  9. 6061956
  10. 6061956
  11. 6061956
  12. 6061956
  13. 6061956
  14. 6061956
  15. 6061956
  16. 6061956
  17. 6061956
  18. 6061956
  19. 6061956
  20. 6061956
  21. 6061956
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,298KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6061956
  • Stock #: 20197A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GTXHS509624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,298 KM

Vehicle Description

Rest easy and purchase with CONFIDENCE! We do a complete 172 point preowned vehicle inspection and a fresh 2 year MVI on every retail vehicle we sell! Once we're satisfied that it meets our high standards, including more than ample brake and tire life left, we do a complete detailing inside and out! Most of our preowned inventory carry the balance of the original manufacturer's warranty but if not, you'll receive a 3 month/5000km comprehensive manufacturer's warranty*. Custom warranty extension coverage for your needs is also available. All of our vehicles also include a complimentary three year security etching coverage and a full tank of gas. Any units with satellite radio capability we'll also set you up with a three month free subscription! Want more? Ask about our "Owner Advantage Rewards" program! (*Contact dealer for more details) Displayed bi-weekly payments include dealer admin fee, lender PPSA, title transfer fee and a five year road hazard coverage for your tires and rims! Taxes not included. For a limited time we have FIVE MILLION dollars available to us to help our challenged credit clients! FINANCING AVAILABLE NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT SITUATION!!! Take advantage of this offer now! Call us today at 902-678-1330 (Kentville location) or 902-798-3673 (Windsor location) and be the first to test drive!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Anti-Theft
Privacy Glass
Bench Seating
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Valley Ford Limited

2013 Dodge Dart
 115,483 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte
 37,092 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Compass
 95,963 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Valley Ford Limited

Valley Ford Limited

Valley Ford Limited

Primary

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

Call Dealer

902-678-XXXX

(click to show)

902-678-1330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory