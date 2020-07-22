Menu
2018 Ford Focus

75,118 KM

Details

$17,988

+ tax & licensing
$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

Valley Ford Limited

902-678-1330

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Focus

2018 Ford Focus

Titanium Hatchback ACCIDENT FREE!

2018 Ford Focus

Titanium Hatchback ACCIDENT FREE!

Location

Valley Ford Limited

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

902-678-1330

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

75,118KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5699667
  • Stock #: 19P114
  • VIN: 1FADP3N26JL290131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE GOLD
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 75,118 KM

Vehicle Description

Oh the Titanium's! They are such a pleasure to own. Well equipped with Ford technology, fun to drive and efficient. This trade will be great in your driveway. Has SYNC 3 with 8" color LCD capacitive touchscreen in centerstack, 911 Assist, AppLink, Apple CarPlay™ compatibility, Android Auto™ compatibility, and 2 smart-charging USB ports. ACCIDENT FREE! https://www.ford.com/services/assets/Brochure?make=Ford&model=Focus&year=2018 Rest easy and purchase with CONFIDENCE! We do a complete 172 point preowned vehicle inspection and a fresh 2 year MVI on every retail vehicle we sell! Once we're satisfied that it meets our high standards, including more than ample brake and tire life left, we do a complete detailing inside and out! Most of our preowned inventory carry the balance of the original manufacturer's warranty but if not, you'll receive a 3 month/5000km comprehensive manufacturer's warranty*. Custom warranty extension coverage for your needs is also available. All of our vehicles also include a complimentary three year security etching coverage and a full tank of gas. Any units with satellite radio capability we'll also set you up with a three month free subscription! Want more? Ask about our "Owner Advantage Rewards" program! (*Contact dealer for more details) Displayed bi-weekly payments are taxes in and include dealer admin fee, lender PPSA, title transfer fee and a five year road hazard coverage for your tires and rims!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Leather Interior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

