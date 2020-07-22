2018 Ford Focus

+ taxes & licensing
902-678-1330
898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8
Oh the Titanium's! They are such a pleasure to own. Well equipped with Ford technology, fun to drive and efficient. This trade will be great in your driveway. Has SYNC 3 with 8" color LCD capacitive touchscreen in centerstack, 911 Assist, AppLink, Apple CarPlay™ compatibility, Android Auto™ compatibility, and 2 smart-charging USB ports. ACCIDENT FREE! https://www.ford.com/services/assets/Brochure?make=Ford&model=Focus&year=2018 Rest easy and purchase with CONFIDENCE! We do a complete 172 point preowned vehicle inspection and a fresh 2 year MVI on every retail vehicle we sell! Once we're satisfied that it meets our high standards, including more than ample brake and tire life left, we do a complete detailing inside and out! Most of our preowned inventory carry the balance of the original manufacturer's warranty but if not, you'll receive a 3 month/5000km comprehensive manufacturer's warranty*. Custom warranty extension coverage for your needs is also available. All of our vehicles also include a complimentary three year security etching coverage and a full tank of gas. Any units with satellite radio capability we'll also set you up with a three month free subscription! Want more? Ask about our "Owner Advantage Rewards" program! (*Contact dealer for more details) Displayed bi-weekly payments are taxes in and include dealer admin fee, lender PPSA, title transfer fee and a five year road hazard coverage for your tires and rims! For a limited time we have FIVE MILLION dollars available to us to help our challenged credit clients! FINANCING AVAILABLE NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT SITUATION!!! Take advantage of this offer now! Call us today at 902-678-1330 (Kentville location) or 902-798-3673 (Windsor location) and be the first to test drive!
