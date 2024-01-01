$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred AWD
Location
Valley Ford Limited
898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8
902-678-1330
Used
119,586KM
VIN KM8K2CAA1JU172670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DARK KNIGHT
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24P048A
- Mileage 119,586 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
