2018 Hyundai KONA

119,586 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2018 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred AWD

2018 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred AWD

Location

Valley Ford Limited

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

902-678-1330

  1. 11552826
  2. 11552826
  3. 11552826
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,586KM
VIN KM8K2CAA1JU172670

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DARK KNIGHT
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24P048A
  • Mileage 119,586 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Valley Ford Limited

Valley Ford Limited

Primary

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

902-678-1330

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Valley Ford Limited

902-678-1330

2018 Hyundai KONA