2018 Nissan Leaf
SV- EV CREDIT INCLUDED! e-PEDAL! NAVIGATION! ADAPTIVE CRUISE! ECO MODE! SMARTPHONE READY
Location
Steele Auto Group
9184 Commercial St, Kentville, NS B4N 3V9
902-681-8300
102,159KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102,159 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, SV Hatchback, 1-Speed Automatic, Electric
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
GUN METALLIC
Steele Valley Chevrolet Buick GMC
9184 Commercial St, Kentville, NS B4N 3V9
2018 Nissan Leaf