Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

132,649 KM

Details Description Features

$24,787

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,787

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-681-8300

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Express

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Express

Location

Steele Auto Group

9184 Commercial St, Kentville, NS B4N 3V9

902-681-8300

  1. 10526457
  2. 10526457
  3. 10526457
  4. 10526457
  5. 10526457
  6. 10526457
  7. 10526457
  8. 10526457
  9. 10526457
  10. 10526457
  11. 10526457
  12. 10526457
Contact Seller

$24,787

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
132,649KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10526457
  • Stock #: T156071A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 132,649 KM

Vehicle Description

Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box *Ltd Avail*, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry

Exterior

Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS

Mechanical

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

BRIGHT WHITE
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WHEELS: 20" X 9" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS (DISC) Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors Carpet Floor Covering Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors Body Colour Front Fascia Body Colour Grille Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body Colour Rear Bum...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2020 Acura RDX A-Spec
 66,602 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Sportage LX
 65,628 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Atla...
 79,873 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Valley Chevrolet Buick GMC

9184 Commercial St, Kentville, NS B4N 3V9

Call Dealer

902-681-XXXX

(click to show)

902-681-8300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory