2018 Toyota Corolla

97,345 KM

Details Description

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

902-681-8300

LE- KEYLESS-AUTO START-ONE OWNER-DEALER MAINTAINED!!!

Location

Steele Auto Group

9184 Commercial St, Kentville, NS B4N 3V9

902-681-8300

97,345KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8496404
  • Stock #: N233125A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,345 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, LE CVT, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110

