2019 Ford Escape
SE 4WD
Location
Valley Ford Limited
898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8
902-678-1330
Used
52,431KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD0KUB87794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sedona Orange Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,431 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Additional Features
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
