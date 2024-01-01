Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Ford Escape

52,431 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

SE 4WD

Location

Valley Ford Limited

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

902-678-1330

  1. 11538327
  2. 11538327
  3. 11538327
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,431KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD0KUB87794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sedona Orange Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,431 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player

Additional Features

Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Valley Ford Limited

Used 2019 Kia Forte EX IVT for sale in Kentville, NS
2019 Kia Forte EX IVT 82,003 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape SE 4WD for sale in Kentville, NS
2019 Ford Escape SE 4WD 52,431 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru Forester Limited for sale in Kentville, NS
2022 Subaru Forester Limited 74,492 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Valley Ford Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Valley Ford Limited

Valley Ford Limited

Primary

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

Call Dealer

902-678-XXXX

(click to show)

902-678-1330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Valley Ford Limited

902-678-1330

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape