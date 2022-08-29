$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-678-1330
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
3.6 FSI Highline
Location
Valley Ford Limited
898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8
902-678-1330
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9246172
- Stock #: 22P129
- VIN: 1V2MR2CA1KC614921
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 22P129
- Mileage 69,522 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a used car at an affordable price? This Volkswagen won't be on the lot long! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! Volkswagen infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a rear window wiper, turn signal indicator mirrors, and cruise control. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Valley Ford Limited
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.