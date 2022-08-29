Menu
2019 Volkswagen Atlas

69,522 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Valley Ford Limited

902-678-1330

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Highline

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

3.6 FSI Highline

Location

Valley Ford Limited

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

902-678-1330

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

69,522KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9246172
  • Stock #: 22P129
  • VIN: 1V2MR2CA1KC614921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22P129
  • Mileage 69,522 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a used car at an affordable price? This Volkswagen won't be on the lot long! You'll appreciate its safety and convenience features! Volkswagen infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a rear window wiper, turn signal indicator mirrors, and cruise control. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Roof Rack
Trailer Hitch
Power Windows
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Theft
Memory Seats
MP3 CD Player
Power Lift Gates
Driver Side Airbag

