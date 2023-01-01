Menu
2020 Lincoln Aviator

42,054 KM

Details Description

Make it Yours
Valley Ford Limited

902-678-1330

2020 Lincoln Aviator

2020 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

2020 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

Location

Valley Ford Limited

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

902-678-1330

42,054KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9810229
  • Stock #: 21P098
  • VIN: 5LM5J7XC1LGL17706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Diamond Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 21P098
  • Mileage 42,054 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an amazing value? This Lincoln won't be on the lot long!

Injecting sophistication and finesse into the fullsize SUV segment! All of the premium features expected of a Lincoln are offered, including: turn signal indicator mirrors, an overhead console, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain.

Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!

Purchase with confidence at Valley Ford & Wholesale Depot You can rest easy knowing weve done a complete 172-point pre-owned vehicle inspection as part of our reconditioning process. Once we're satisfied that it meets our high standards, including more than ample brake and tire life left, we do a complete detailing inside, give it a fresh 2-year MVI and then fuel it up for its next owner.

WARRANTY FOR 3 MONTHS 0R 5000 KMS Most of our preowned inventory carry the balance of the original manufacturer's warranty but if not, you'll also receive a 3 month/5,000 km comprehensive manufacturer's warranty. Should you wish more coverage, affordable warranty extensions are available to fit your needs. Just let us know your annual km usage and we can tailor a package to fit.

3 MONTH SATELLITE RADIO TRIAL Well also set you up with a 3-month free trial subscription if your vehicle is satellite radio capable. The displayed, estimated bi-weekly payments include dealer admin fee, lender PPSA, title transfer fee. Taxes not included.

FINANCING AVAILABLE NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT SITUATION We appreciate the opportunity to serve you and hope to become, or remain, your vehicle people. Call us today at 902-678-1330 (Kentville location) or 902-798-3673 (Windsor location) and be the first to test drive! (The displayed, estimated bi-weekly payments include dealer admin fee, lender PPSA, title transfer fee. Taxes not included)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Valley Ford Limited

Valley Ford Limited

Primary

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

902-678-XXXX

902-678-1330

