2020 Lincoln Aviator

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 2 , 0 5 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9810229

9810229 Stock #: 21P098

21P098 VIN: 5LM5J7XC1LGL17706

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue Diamond Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 21P098

Mileage 42,054 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.