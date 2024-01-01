$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross ES S-AWC
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross ES S-AWC
Location
Valley Ford Limited
898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8
902-678-1330
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,558KM
VIN JA4AT3AA0LZ611368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Diamond
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,558 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Valley Ford Limited
898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8
