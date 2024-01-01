Menu
4WD 4dr Premier, 10-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/

2022 Chevrolet Suburban

57,776 KM

Details Description Features

$74,943

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Suburban

Premier

Premier

Premier

Location

Steele Auto Group

9184 Commercial St, Kentville, NS B4N 3V9

902-681-8300

$74,943

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,776KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNSKFKD0NR129971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # N392187A
  • Mileage 57,776 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD 4dr Premier, 10-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Valley Chevrolet Buick GMC

9184 Commercial St, Kentville, NS B4N 3V9

902-681-XXXX

902-681-8300

$74,943

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-681-8300

2022 Chevrolet Suburban