$74,943+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Chevrolet Suburban
Premier
2022 Chevrolet Suburban
Premier
Location
Steele Auto Group
9184 Commercial St, Kentville, NS B4N 3V9
902-681-8300
$74,943
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,776KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GNSKFKD0NR129971
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # N392187A
- Mileage 57,776 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
4WD 4dr Premier, 10-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee 188,556 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Mustang 59,710 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Elite 128,520 KM $21,899 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Valley Chevrolet Buick GMC
9184 Commercial St, Kentville, NS B4N 3V9
Call Dealer
902-681-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$74,943
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-681-8300
2022 Chevrolet Suburban