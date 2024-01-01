Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Subaru Forester

74,492 KM

Details Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Subaru Forester

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Subaru Forester

Limited

Location

Valley Ford Limited

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

902-678-1330

  1. 11538324
  2. 11538324
  3. 11538324
  4. 11538324
  5. 11538324
  6. 11538324
  7. 11538324
  8. 11538324
  9. 11538324
  10. 11538324
  11. 11538324
  12. 11538324
  13. 11538324
  14. 11538324
  15. 11538324
  16. 11538324
  17. 11538324
  18. 11538324
  19. 11538324
  20. 11538324
  21. 11538324
  22. 11538324
  23. 11538324
  24. 11538324
  25. 11538324
  26. 11538324
Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,492KM
VIN JF2SKEPC2NH519304

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24P102A
  • Mileage 74,492 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Valley Ford Limited

Used 2019 Kia Forte EX IVT for sale in Kentville, NS
2019 Kia Forte EX IVT 82,003 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape SE 4WD for sale in Kentville, NS
2019 Ford Escape SE 4WD 52,431 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Subaru Forester Limited for sale in Kentville, NS
2022 Subaru Forester Limited 74,492 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Valley Ford Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Valley Ford Limited

Valley Ford Limited

Primary

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

Call Dealer

902-678-XXXX

(click to show)

902-678-1330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Valley Ford Limited

902-678-1330

Contact Seller
2022 Subaru Forester