$31,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Subaru Forester
Limited
2022 Subaru Forester
Limited
Valley Ford Limited
898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8
902-678-1330
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,492KM
VIN JF2SKEPC2NH519304
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24P102A
- Mileage 74,492 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Comfort
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
2022 Subaru Forester