2023 Lincoln Aviator

30,179 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve AWD

2023 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve AWD

Valley Ford Limited

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

902-678-1330

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,179KM
VIN 5LM5J7XC3PGL13372

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Infinite Black Metallic Clearcoat
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 30,179 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Valley Ford Limited

Valley Ford Limited

898 Park Street PO Box 944, Kentville, NS B4N 4H8

902-678-1330

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Valley Ford Limited

902-678-1330

2023 Lincoln Aviator