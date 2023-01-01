Menu
2003 Ford Mustang

198,534 KM

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

198,534KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9798760
  • Stock #: 412891
  • VIN: 1FAFP44423F412891

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 198,534 KM

AC / Tilt Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Convertible Soft-Top / 3.6L v6 / AM-FM-CD Player / XM Satellite Radio / Kenwood Aftermarket Head-unit / Mp3 Playback /USB & AUX Ports / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Alloy Rims / Leather Seating



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

