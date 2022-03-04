Menu
2007 Pontiac Solstice

66,000 KM

Details

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

CONVERTIBLE

CONVERTIBLE

Location

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

66,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8598608
  • Stock #: 1975
  • VIN: 1G2MB35BX7Y120783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

More Details Coming Soon!< em>< span>< p>

Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit Approval at www.brydenauto.com or Call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available! We do it all 'buy - sell - trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

