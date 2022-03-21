Menu
2007 Thor Mandalay Valencia

69,255 KM

Details

$65,990

+ tax & licensing
$65,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

38C | Class A Motorhome

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$65,990

+ taxes & licensing

69,255KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8867069
  • Stock #: 2100
  • VIN: 4EUVD38C27D049444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 69,255 KM

Vehicle Description

A beautiful unit that is priced to sell! You wont find a similarly spec'd RV priced as competitively as this. New house batteries new tires upgraded LCD TVs in the front cab and bedroom. 38'5in. in length. ISB Cummins 5.9L I6 turbocharged diesel engine with Allison transmission. Airbrakes with ABS. Just 69K. 3 cameras to make maneuvering easy. Dual 13500BTU AC units. 4 slides. 40000 BTU furnace. Automatic hydraulic leveling system. 50amp service. Power entry step. 8KW Diesel generator. Air horn. 8cu feet refrigerator. Need more information... just call the office at (902) 865-4495 or stop by for a viewing!

Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

