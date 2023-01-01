$17,990+ tax & licensing
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
902-865-4495
2008 Hummer H3
SUV Other
Location
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5
106,716KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9707269
- Stock #: 228528
- VIN: 5GTEN13E488228528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 106,716 KM
Vehicle Description
AC / Tilt Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Full Sized Matching Alloy Spare / Front Push Rack with Light Kit / Rain Guards / Side Steps / Cruise Control / Sunroof / Towpac / AM-FM-CD Player / Mp3 Playback / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Rear Window Tint / Backup Camera / Alloy Rims
Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!
We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'
