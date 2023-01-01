Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Hummer H3

106,716 KM

Details Description

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

Contact Seller
2008 Hummer H3

2008 Hummer H3

SUV Other

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Hummer H3

SUV Other

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

  1. 9707269
  2. 9707269
  3. 9707269
  4. 9707269
  5. 9707269
  6. 9707269
  7. 9707269
  8. 9707269
  9. 9707269
  10. 9707269
  11. 9707269
  12. 9707269
  13. 9707269
  14. 9707269
  15. 9707269
  16. 9707269
  17. 9707269
  18. 9707269
  19. 9707269
  20. 9707269
  21. 9707269
  22. 9707269
  23. 9707269
  24. 9707269
  25. 9707269
  26. 9707269
  27. 9707269
Contact Seller

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
106,716KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9707269
  • Stock #: 228528
  • VIN: 5GTEN13E488228528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 106,716 KM

Vehicle Description

WAS: $19700 NOW: $17990
AC / Tilt Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Full Sized Matching Alloy Spare / Front Push Rack with Light Kit / Rain Guards / Side Steps / Cruise Control / Sunroof / Towpac / AM-FM-CD Player / Mp3 Playback / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Rear Window Tint / Backup Camera / Alloy Rims



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

2010 Ford Mustang GT
 93,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Grand Cher...
 25,543 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Wrangler S...
 108,605 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic

Email Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

Call Dealer

902-865-XXXX

(click to show)

902-865-4495

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory